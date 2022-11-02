Geekay Wires Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.84 crore, up 62.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.84 crore in September 2022 up 62.7% from Rs. 64.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2022 up 78.8% from Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.94 crore in September 2022 up 31.69% from Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2021.

Geekay Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 3.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in September 2021.

Geekay Wires shares closed at 59.95 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.84% returns over the last 6 months and -33.57% over the last 12 months.