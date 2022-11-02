English
    Geekay Wires Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.84 crore, up 62.7% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Geekay Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 104.84 crore in September 2022 up 62.7% from Rs. 64.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2022 up 78.8% from Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.94 crore in September 2022 up 31.69% from Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2021.

    Geekay Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 3.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in September 2021.

    Geekay Wires shares closed at 59.95 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.84% returns over the last 6 months and -33.57% over the last 12 months.

    Geekay Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations104.8487.6264.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations104.8487.6264.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.2172.7056.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.58-1.94-0.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.903.182.71
    Depreciation0.990.930.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.9015.777.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.41-3.02-2.97
    Other Income2.548.337.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.955.314.40
    Interest1.391.571.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.563.742.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.563.742.51
    Tax1.321.170.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.242.581.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.242.581.81
    Equity Share Capital10.4510.4510.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves39.2539.2529.87
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.102.461.73
    Diluted EPS3.102.461.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.102.461.73
    Diluted EPS3.102.461.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

