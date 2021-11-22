Geekay Wires Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.44 crore, up 43.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.44 crore in September 2021 up 43.2% from Rs. 45.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2021 down 11.22% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2021 up 9.11% from Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2020.

Geekay Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.73 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.95 in September 2020.

Geekay Wires shares closed at 89.15 on November 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.35% returns over the last 6 months and 38.86% over the last 12 months.