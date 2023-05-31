English
    Geekay Wires Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.58 crore, up 30.92% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Geekay Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.58 crore in March 2023 up 30.92% from Rs. 79.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.45 crore in March 2023 up 224.22% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.77 crore in March 2023 up 152.98% from Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2022.

    Geekay Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 11.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.67 in March 2022.

    Geekay Wires shares closed at 193.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 149.32% returns over the last 6 months and 155.58% over the last 12 months.

    Geekay Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.58103.3079.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.58103.3079.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.6576.3964.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.223.02-2.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.133.693.96
    Depreciation1.121.030.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.546.753.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3612.439.34
    Other Income5.290.79-2.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6513.227.30
    Interest1.931.541.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7211.685.32
    Exceptional Items---2.98--
    P/L Before Tax17.728.705.32
    Tax5.272.541.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.456.163.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.456.163.84
    Equity Share Capital10.4510.4510.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves63.1846.0436.88
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.925.893.67
    Diluted EPS11.925.893.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.925.893.67
    Diluted EPS11.925.893.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Geekay Wires #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:00 pm