Geekay Wires Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.58 crore, up 30.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.58 crore in March 2023 up 30.92% from Rs. 79.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.45 crore in March 2023 up 224.22% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.77 crore in March 2023 up 152.98% from Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2022.

Geekay Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 11.92 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.67 in March 2022.

Geekay Wires shares closed at 193.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 149.32% returns over the last 6 months and 155.58% over the last 12 months.