Geekay Wires Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.12 crore, up 82.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.12 crore in March 2022 up 82.81% from Rs. 43.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2022 up 532.43% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2022 up 109.44% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2021.

Geekay Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

Geekay Wires shares closed at 83.00 on June 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.60% returns over the last 6 months and -6.16% over the last 12 months.