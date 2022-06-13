English
    Geekay Wires Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.12 crore, up 82.81% Y-o-Y

    June 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Geekay Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.12 crore in March 2022 up 82.81% from Rs. 43.28 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2022 up 532.43% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.21 crore in March 2022 up 109.44% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2021.

    Geekay Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2021.

    Geekay Wires shares closed at 83.00 on June 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.60% returns over the last 6 months and -6.16% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.1263.9943.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.1263.9943.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.7251.9041.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.882.14-5.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.962.842.47
    Depreciation0.910.891.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.078.865.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.34-2.64-0.96
    Other Income-2.047.173.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.304.532.90
    Interest1.981.901.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.322.630.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.322.630.94
    Tax1.480.730.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.841.900.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.841.900.61
    Equity Share Capital10.4510.4510.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves36.8829.8725.66
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.671.810.58
    Diluted EPS3.671.810.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.671.810.58
    Diluted EPS3.671.810.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Goods - Electronic #Earnings First-Cut #Geekay Wires #Results
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 12:00 pm
