Geekay Wires Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.80 crore, up 11.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.80 crore in June 2023 up 11.62% from Rs. 87.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2023 up 223.08% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2023 up 129.49% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022.

Geekay Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 7.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2022.

Geekay Wires shares closed at 299.80 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 252.91% returns over the last 6 months and 297.88% over the last 12 months.