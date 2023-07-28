English
    Geekay Wires Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.80 crore, up 11.62% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Geekay Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.80 crore in June 2023 up 11.62% from Rs. 87.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2023 up 223.08% from Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.32 crore in June 2023 up 129.49% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022.

    Geekay Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 7.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2022.

    Geekay Wires shares closed at 299.80 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 252.91% returns over the last 6 months and 297.88% over the last 12 months.

    Geekay Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.80103.5887.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.80103.5887.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.6379.6572.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.85-1.22-1.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.894.133.18
    Depreciation1.241.120.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.315.5415.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.5914.36-3.02
    Other Income3.505.298.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0819.655.31
    Interest1.271.931.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.8117.723.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.8117.723.74
    Tax3.495.271.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.3212.452.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.3212.452.58
    Equity Share Capital10.4510.4510.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves66.8263.1839.25
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.9611.922.46
    Diluted EPS7.9611.922.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.9611.922.46
    Diluted EPS7.9611.922.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:33 pm

