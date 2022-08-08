Geekay Wires Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.62 crore, up 74.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.62 crore in June 2022 up 74.08% from Rs. 50.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in June 2022 up 77.35% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2022 up 27.09% from Rs. 4.91 crore in June 2021.

Geekay Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2021.

Geekay Wires shares closed at 74.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.84% returns over the last 6 months and -24.61% over the last 12 months.