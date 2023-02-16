Geekay Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.30 crore, up 61.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.30 crore in December 2022 up 61.42% from Rs. 63.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2022 up 224.67% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.25 crore in December 2022 up 162.92% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2021.