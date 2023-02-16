English
    Geekay Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.30 crore, up 61.42% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Geekay Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.30 crore in December 2022 up 61.42% from Rs. 63.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2022 up 224.67% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.25 crore in December 2022 up 162.92% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2021.

    Geekay Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 5.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2021.

    Geekay Wires shares closed at 122.90 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.21% returns over the last 6 months and 51.82% over the last 12 months.

    Geekay Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.30104.8463.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.30104.8463.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.3986.2151.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.02-0.582.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.693.902.84
    Depreciation1.030.990.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.7510.908.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.433.41-2.64
    Other Income0.792.547.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.225.954.53
    Interest1.541.391.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.684.562.63
    Exceptional Items-2.98----
    P/L Before Tax8.704.562.63
    Tax2.541.320.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.163.241.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.163.241.90
    Equity Share Capital10.4510.4510.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves46.0439.2529.87
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.893.101.81
    Diluted EPS5.893.101.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.893.101.81
    Diluted EPS5.893.101.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

