Geekay Wires Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.30 crore, up 61.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.30 crore in December 2022 up 61.42% from Rs. 63.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2022 up 224.67% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.25 crore in December 2022 up 162.92% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2021.

Geekay Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 5.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.81 in December 2021.

Geekay Wires shares closed at 122.90 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.21% returns over the last 6 months and 51.82% over the last 12 months.