GeeCee Ventures Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore, down 38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore in September 2020 down 38% from Rs. 11.43 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2020 down 55.67% from Rs. 5.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2020 down 43.41% from Rs. 6.15 crore in September 2019.

GeeCee Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.46 in September 2019.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 72.45 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 43.18% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.