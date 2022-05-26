GeeCee Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, down 51.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in March 2022 down 51.27% from Rs. 15.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2022 down 57.84% from Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2022 down 55.81% from Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2021.

GeeCee Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.38 in March 2021.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 130.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.55% returns over the last 6 months and 15.37% over the last 12 months.