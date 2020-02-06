GeeCee Ventures Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore, down 77.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.05 crore in December 2019 down 77.55% from Rs. 31.40 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2019 down 87.57% from Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2019 down 83.43% from Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2018.

GeeCee Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.11 in December 2018.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 84.30 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.40% over the last 12 months.