GeeCee Ventures Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.40 crore, up 59.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.40 crore in December 2018 up 59.09% from Rs. 19.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.10 crore in December 2018 up 115.7% from Rs. 5.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2018 up 195.73% from Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2017.

GeeCee Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 5.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.37 in December 2017.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 107.25 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.67% returns over the last 6 months and -25.05% over the last 12 months.