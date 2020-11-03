GeeCee Ventures Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.48 crore, down 36.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.48 crore in September 2020 down 36.86% from Rs. 11.84 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in September 2020 down 56.41% from Rs. 5.38 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in September 2020 down 43.72% from Rs. 6.45 crore in September 2019.

GeeCee Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.50 in September 2019.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 71.70 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 43.26% returns over the last 6 months and -26.54% over the last 12 months.