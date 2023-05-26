GeeCee Ventures Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, down 38.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in March 2023 down 38.98% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2023 down 1000.43% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2023 down 714.8% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 151.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.72% returns over the last 6 months and 16.55% over the last 12 months.