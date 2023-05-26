GeeCee Ventures Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, down 38.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GeeCee Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in March 2023 down 38.98% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.12 crore in March 2023 down 1000.43% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.71 crore in March 2023 down 714.8% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.
GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 151.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.72% returns over the last 6 months and 16.55% over the last 12 months.
|GeeCee Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.33
|8.10
|7.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.33
|8.10
|7.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.94
|9.40
|7.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.34
|-6.73
|-5.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.30
|1.26
|1.39
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.44
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.31
|1.11
|1.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.30
|2.62
|1.71
|Other Income
|1.17
|0.01
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.13
|2.62
|1.80
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.14
|2.62
|1.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.14
|2.62
|1.79
|Tax
|-3.06
|0.49
|0.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.08
|2.13
|1.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.08
|2.13
|1.21
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.12
|2.15
|1.23
|Equity Share Capital
|20.91
|20.91
|20.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.30
|1.02
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-5.30
|1.02
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.30
|1.02
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-5.30
|1.02
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited