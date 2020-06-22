GeeCee Ventures Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.33 crore, down 88.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.33 crore in March 2020 down 88.97% from Rs. 57.41 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2020 down 54.66% from Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2020 down 59.22% from Rs. 8.73 crore in March 2019.

GeeCee Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.96 in March 2019.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 71.60 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.61% returns over the last 6 months and -32.45% over the last 12 months.