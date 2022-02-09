GeeCee Ventures Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.96 crore, up 354.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.96 crore in December 2021 up 354.5% from Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.23 crore in December 2021 up 217.81% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2021 up 174.31% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2020.

GeeCee Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 5.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.69 in December 2020.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 151.60 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)