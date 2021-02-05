GeeCee Ventures Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.95 crore, up 97.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.95 crore in December 2020 up 97.14% from Rs. 7.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2020 up 142.51% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2020 up 116.27% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2019.

GeeCee Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2019.

GeeCee Ventures shares closed at 90.30 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.18% returns over the last 6 months and 8.34% over the last 12 months.