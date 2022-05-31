English
    GEE Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.67 crore, up 13.35% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GEE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.67 crore in March 2022 up 13.35% from Rs. 87.93 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in March 2022 up 3.81% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.

    GEE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2021.

    GEE shares closed at 62.25 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

    GEE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.6785.8787.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.6785.8787.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.7567.0265.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.52-2.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.524.315.88
    Depreciation1.091.021.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.688.818.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.635.238.38
    Other Income0.350.360.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.985.598.53
    Interest1.531.311.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.454.287.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.454.287.19
    Tax1.750.982.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.703.304.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.703.304.76
    Equity Share Capital5.205.204.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.201.272.01
    Diluted EPS2.201.272.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.201.272.01
    Diluted EPS2.201.272.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 12:43 pm
