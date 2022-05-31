GEE Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.67 crore, up 13.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.67 crore in March 2022 up 13.35% from Rs. 87.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2022 up 19.86% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.07 crore in March 2022 up 3.81% from Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021.

GEE EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2021.

GEE shares closed at 62.25 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)