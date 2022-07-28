GEE Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.82 crore, up 60.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.82 crore in June 2022 up 60.72% from Rs. 55.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2022 up 28.56% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.97 crore in June 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 5.92 crore in June 2021.

GEE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in June 2021.

GEE shares closed at 85.75 on July 27, 2022 (BSE)