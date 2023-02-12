GEE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore, up 22.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore in December 2022 up 22.83% from Rs. 85.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2022 down 12.17% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2021.