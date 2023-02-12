English
    GEE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore, up 22.83% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GEE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore in December 2022 up 22.83% from Rs. 85.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2022 down 12.17% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2021.

    GEE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.48100.8185.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.48100.8185.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.9273.3267.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.874.53-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.404.234.31
    Depreciation1.170.981.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.2410.268.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.877.495.23
    Other Income0.640.140.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.517.635.59
    Interest2.091.801.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.425.834.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.425.834.28
    Tax1.521.340.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.894.493.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.894.493.30
    Equity Share Capital5.205.205.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.111.731.27
    Diluted EPS1.111.731.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.111.731.27
    Diluted EPS1.111.731.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
