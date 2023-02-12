GEE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore, up 22.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore in December 2022 up 22.83% from Rs. 85.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2022 down 12.17% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 6.61 crore in December 2021.

GEE EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2021.

GEE shares closed at 83.40 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.24% returns over the last 6 months and 4.64% over the last 12 months.