GE T&D net slips 6% to Rs 26.09 cr in Q4
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

GE T&D net slips 6% to Rs 26.09 cr in Q4

The company's net profit for entire 2018-19 rose to Rs 212.67 crore from Rs 208.76 crore in the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
GE T&D India net profit slipped 6 per cent on year to Rs 26.09 crore during the quarter ended March 2019, mainly due to higher expenses. The company's net profit was at Rs 27.8 crore in the quarter ended March 2018, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 900.90 crore in March quarter from Rs 880.97 crore a year ago. Total expenses of the company also increased to Rs 860.74 crore from Rs 839.04 crore a year ago.

The company's net profit for entire 2018-19 rose to Rs 212.67 crore from Rs 208.76 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income was down to Rs 4,277.12 crore from Rs 4,625.91 crore in 2017-18.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.80 per share, aggregating to Rs 46.09 crore, which shall be paid within 30 days after conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, it said.

The company is engaged in business relating to products, projects and systems for electricity transmission and related activities.

First Published on May 22, 2019 08:22 pm

