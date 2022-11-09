 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GE T&D India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 700.57 crore, down 17.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:

Net Sales at Rs 700.57 crore in September 2022 down 17.75% from Rs. 851.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2022 up 135.71% from Rs. 7.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.71 crore in September 2022 up 68.13% from Rs. 20.05 crore in September 2021.

GE T&D India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.

GE T&D India shares closed at 128.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.65% returns over the last 6 months and -2.98% over the last 12 months.

GE T&D India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 700.57 593.00 851.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 700.57 593.00 851.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 557.39 390.47 614.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.40 -2.23 12.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.10 93.26 116.37
Depreciation 13.93 13.01 15.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.04 89.10 88.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.49 9.39 4.34
Other Income 28.27 8.66 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.78 18.05 4.53
Interest 9.73 7.78 14.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.05 10.27 -9.65
Exceptional Items -5.80 -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.25 10.27 -9.65
Tax 1.49 3.91 -1.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.76 6.36 -7.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.76 6.36 -7.73
Equity Share Capital 51.21 51.21 51.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.25 -0.30
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.25 -0.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.25 -0.30
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.25 -0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:38 am
