GE T&D India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 700.57 crore, down 17.75% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:
Net Sales at Rs 700.57 crore in September 2022 down 17.75% from Rs. 851.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2022 up 135.71% from Rs. 7.73 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.71 crore in September 2022 up 68.13% from Rs. 20.05 crore in September 2021.
GE T&D India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.
GE T&D India shares closed at 128.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.65% returns over the last 6 months and -2.98% over the last 12 months.
|GE T&D India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|700.57
|593.00
|851.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|700.57
|593.00
|851.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|557.39
|390.47
|614.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.40
|-2.23
|12.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.10
|93.26
|116.37
|Depreciation
|13.93
|13.01
|15.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|77.04
|89.10
|88.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.49
|9.39
|4.34
|Other Income
|28.27
|8.66
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.78
|18.05
|4.53
|Interest
|9.73
|7.78
|14.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.05
|10.27
|-9.65
|Exceptional Items
|-5.80
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.25
|10.27
|-9.65
|Tax
|1.49
|3.91
|-1.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.76
|6.36
|-7.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.76
|6.36
|-7.73
|Equity Share Capital
|51.21
|51.21
|51.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.25
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.25
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.25
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.25
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited