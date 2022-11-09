GE T&D India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 700.57 crore, down 17.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 700.57 crore in September 2022 down 17.75% from Rs. 851.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2022 up 135.71% from Rs. 7.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.71 crore in September 2022 up 68.13% from Rs. 20.05 crore in September 2021.

GE T&D India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.

GE T&D India shares closed at 128.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.65% returns over the last 6 months and -2.98% over the last 12 months.