    GE T&D India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 700.57 crore, down 17.75% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 700.57 crore in September 2022 down 17.75% from Rs. 851.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2022 up 135.71% from Rs. 7.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.71 crore in September 2022 up 68.13% from Rs. 20.05 crore in September 2021.

    GE T&D India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2021.

    GE T&D India shares closed at 128.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.65% returns over the last 6 months and -2.98% over the last 12 months.

    GE T&D India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations700.57593.00851.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations700.57593.00851.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials557.39390.47614.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.40-2.2312.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.1093.26116.37
    Depreciation13.9313.0115.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.0489.1088.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.499.394.34
    Other Income28.278.660.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7818.054.53
    Interest9.737.7814.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0510.27-9.65
    Exceptional Items-5.80----
    P/L Before Tax4.2510.27-9.65
    Tax1.493.91-1.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.766.36-7.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.766.36-7.73
    Equity Share Capital51.2151.2151.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.25-0.30
    Diluted EPS0.110.25-0.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.25-0.30
    Diluted EPS0.110.25-0.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

