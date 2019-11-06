GE T&D India Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 821.07 crore, down 17.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 821.07 crore in September 2019 down 17.34% from Rs. 993.30 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 81.08 crore in September 2019 down 257.5% from Rs. 51.48 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.92 crore in September 2019 down 87.13% from Rs. 115.91 crore in September 2018.

GE T&D India shares closed at 193.50 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.66% returns over the last 6 months and -17.83% over the last 12 months.