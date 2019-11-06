GE T&D India Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 821.07 crore, down 17.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:
Net Sales at Rs 821.07 crore in September 2019 down 17.34% from Rs. 993.30 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 81.08 crore in September 2019 down 257.5% from Rs. 51.48 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.92 crore in September 2019 down 87.13% from Rs. 115.91 crore in September 2018.
GE T&D India shares closed at 193.50 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.66% returns over the last 6 months and -17.83% over the last 12 months.
Special Thursday Expiry on
|GE T&D India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|821.07
|733.66
|993.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|821.07
|733.66
|993.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|483.09
|562.15
|694.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|107.74
|-83.37
|-36.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|112.25
|97.30
|99.71
|Depreciation
|21.07
|21.95
|21.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|114.13
|115.18
|144.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.21
|20.45
|70.63
|Other Income
|11.06
|1.84
|23.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.15
|22.29
|94.41
|Interest
|17.51
|16.25
|14.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.66
|6.04
|80.13
|Exceptional Items
|-53.56
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-77.22
|6.04
|80.13
|Tax
|3.86
|2.67
|28.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-81.08
|3.37
|51.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-81.08
|3.37
|51.48
|Equity Share Capital
|51.21
|51.21
|51.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.17
|0.13
|2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-3.17
|0.13
|2.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.17
|0.13
|2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-3.17
|0.13
|2.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI