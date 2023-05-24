GE T&D India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 703.05 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 703.05 crore in March 2023 up 6.19% from Rs. 662.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.35 crore in March 2023 up 31.87% from Rs. 22.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2023 up 123.33% from Rs. 135.55 crore in March 2022.

GE T&D India shares closed at 208.70 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.85% returns over the last 6 months and 111.66% over the last 12 months.