GE T&D India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 703.05 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:
Net Sales at Rs 703.05 crore in March 2023 up 6.19% from Rs. 662.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.35 crore in March 2023 up 31.87% from Rs. 22.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2023 up 123.33% from Rs. 135.55 crore in March 2022.
GE T&D India shares closed at 208.70 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.85% returns over the last 6 months and 111.66% over the last 12 months.
|GE T&D India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|703.05
|776.60
|662.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|703.05
|776.60
|662.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|510.15
|524.76
|630.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.68
|15.99
|-61.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|76.45
|89.98
|90.98
|Depreciation
|14.56
|13.88
|10.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|81.86
|100.03
|161.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.35
|31.96
|-169.56
|Other Income
|3.72
|-6.72
|23.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.07
|25.24
|-145.70
|Interest
|12.73
|11.77
|-0.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.34
|13.47
|-145.15
|Exceptional Items
|-4.46
|-1.12
|110.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|12.35
|-34.98
|Tax
|15.23
|7.61
|-12.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.35
|4.74
|-22.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.35
|4.74
|-22.53
|Equity Share Capital
|51.21
|51.21
|51.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.19
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.19
|-0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.19
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.19
|-0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited