    GE T&D India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 703.05 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 703.05 crore in March 2023 up 6.19% from Rs. 662.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.35 crore in March 2023 up 31.87% from Rs. 22.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.63 crore in March 2023 up 123.33% from Rs. 135.55 crore in March 2022.

    GE T&D India shares closed at 208.70 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.85% returns over the last 6 months and 111.66% over the last 12 months.

    GE T&D India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations703.05776.60662.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations703.05776.60662.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials510.15524.76630.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.6815.99-61.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.4589.9890.98
    Depreciation14.5613.8810.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.86100.03161.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3531.96-169.56
    Other Income3.72-6.7223.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0725.24-145.70
    Interest12.7311.77-0.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.3413.47-145.15
    Exceptional Items-4.46-1.12110.17
    P/L Before Tax-0.1212.35-34.98
    Tax15.237.61-12.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.354.74-22.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.354.74-22.53
    Equity Share Capital51.2151.2151.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.600.19-0.88
    Diluted EPS-0.600.19-0.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.600.19-0.88
    Diluted EPS-0.600.19-0.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 10:44 am