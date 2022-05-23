 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GE T&D India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 662.06 crore, down 26.8% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:

Net Sales at Rs 662.06 crore in March 2022 down 26.8% from Rs. 904.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.53 crore in March 2022 down 239.85% from Rs. 16.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 135.55 crore in March 2022 down 282.29% from Rs. 74.36 crore in March 2021.

GE T&D India shares closed at 101.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.43% returns over the last 6 months and -17.03% over the last 12 months.

GE T&D India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 662.06 914.08 904.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 662.06 914.08 904.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 630.45 699.25 667.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -61.27 47.33 7.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 90.98 101.46 99.84
Depreciation 10.15 16.20 16.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 161.31 36.80 85.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -169.56 13.04 28.14
Other Income 23.86 1.37 29.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -145.70 14.41 57.90
Interest -0.55 13.99 8.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -145.15 0.42 49.45
Exceptional Items 110.17 -- -22.45
P/L Before Tax -34.98 0.42 27.00
Tax -12.45 0.52 10.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.53 -0.10 16.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.53 -0.10 16.11
Equity Share Capital 51.21 51.21 51.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 0.00 0.63
Diluted EPS -0.88 -- 0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.88 0.00 0.63
Diluted EPS -0.88 -- 0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
