GE T&D India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 662.06 crore, down 26.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 662.06 crore in March 2022 down 26.8% from Rs. 904.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.53 crore in March 2022 down 239.85% from Rs. 16.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 135.55 crore in March 2022 down 282.29% from Rs. 74.36 crore in March 2021.

GE T&D India shares closed at 101.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.43% returns over the last 6 months and -17.03% over the last 12 months.