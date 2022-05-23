GE T&D India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 662.06 crore, down 26.8% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:
Net Sales at Rs 662.06 crore in March 2022 down 26.8% from Rs. 904.47 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.53 crore in March 2022 down 239.85% from Rs. 16.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 135.55 crore in March 2022 down 282.29% from Rs. 74.36 crore in March 2021.
GE T&D India shares closed at 101.85 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.43% returns over the last 6 months and -17.03% over the last 12 months.
|GE T&D India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|662.06
|914.08
|904.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|662.06
|914.08
|904.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|630.45
|699.25
|667.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-61.27
|47.33
|7.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|90.98
|101.46
|99.84
|Depreciation
|10.15
|16.20
|16.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|161.31
|36.80
|85.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-169.56
|13.04
|28.14
|Other Income
|23.86
|1.37
|29.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-145.70
|14.41
|57.90
|Interest
|-0.55
|13.99
|8.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-145.15
|0.42
|49.45
|Exceptional Items
|110.17
|--
|-22.45
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.98
|0.42
|27.00
|Tax
|-12.45
|0.52
|10.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.53
|-0.10
|16.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.53
|-0.10
|16.11
|Equity Share Capital
|51.21
|51.21
|51.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|0.00
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|--
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.88
|0.00
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.88
|--
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
