GE T&D India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 904.47 crore, up 36.18% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2021 / 09:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:
Net Sales at Rs 904.47 crore in March 2021 up 36.18% from Rs. 664.17 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.11 crore in March 2021 up 108.61% from Rs. 187.13 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.36 crore in March 2021 up 136.91% from Rs. 201.44 crore in March 2020.
GE T&D India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.31 in March 2020.
GE T&D India shares closed at 138.25 on June 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.03% returns over the last 6 months and 83.97% over the last 12 months.
|GE T&D India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|904.47
|1,034.21
|664.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|904.47
|1,034.21
|664.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|667.97
|708.75
|579.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.06
|76.37
|-77.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.84
|98.64
|104.52
|Depreciation
|16.46
|16.06
|17.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|85.00
|92.97
|293.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.14
|41.42
|-253.22
|Other Income
|29.76
|22.79
|34.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.90
|64.21
|-218.92
|Interest
|8.45
|14.71
|15.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|49.45
|49.50
|-234.68
|Exceptional Items
|-22.45
|25.91
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|27.00
|75.41
|-234.68
|Tax
|10.89
|19.49
|-47.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.11
|55.92
|-187.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.11
|55.92
|-187.13
|Equity Share Capital
|51.21
|51.21
|51.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|2.18
|-7.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|2.18
|-7.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|2.18
|-7.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|2.18
|-7.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited