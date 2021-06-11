GE T&D India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 904.47 crore, up 36.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 904.47 crore in March 2021 up 36.18% from Rs. 664.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.11 crore in March 2021 up 108.61% from Rs. 187.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.36 crore in March 2021 up 136.91% from Rs. 201.44 crore in March 2020.

GE T&D India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.31 in March 2020.

GE T&D India shares closed at 138.40 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.16% returns over the last 6 months and 84.17% over the last 12 months.