GE T&D India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 664.17 crore, down 25.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 664.17 crore in March 2020 down 25.82% from Rs. 895.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 187.13 crore in March 2020 down 817.25% from Rs. 26.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 201.44 crore in March 2020 down 343.84% from Rs. 82.61 crore in March 2019.

GE T&D India shares closed at 79.15 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -46.90% returns over the last 6 months and -66.64% over the last 12 months.