GE T&D India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 664.17 crore, down 25.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:
Net Sales at Rs 664.17 crore in March 2020 down 25.82% from Rs. 895.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 187.13 crore in March 2020 down 817.25% from Rs. 26.09 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 201.44 crore in March 2020 down 343.84% from Rs. 82.61 crore in March 2019.
GE T&D India shares closed at 79.15 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -46.90% returns over the last 6 months and -66.64% over the last 12 months.
|GE T&D India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|664.17
|939.80
|895.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|664.17
|939.80
|895.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|579.46
|665.67
|580.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-77.88
|43.86
|3.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|104.52
|106.38
|83.64
|Depreciation
|17.48
|17.89
|19.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|293.81
|149.44
|150.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-253.22
|-43.44
|57.17
|Other Income
|34.30
|12.31
|5.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-218.92
|-31.13
|62.78
|Interest
|15.76
|18.68
|22.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-234.68
|-49.81
|40.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-234.68
|-49.81
|40.16
|Tax
|-47.55
|-12.08
|14.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-187.13
|-37.73
|26.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-187.13
|-37.73
|26.09
|Equity Share Capital
|51.21
|51.21
|51.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.31
|-1.47
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-7.31
|-1.47
|1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.31
|-1.47
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-7.31
|-1.47
|1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm