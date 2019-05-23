GE T&D India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 895.29 crore, up 10% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:
Net Sales at Rs 895.29 crore in March 2019 up 10% from Rs. 813.93 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.09 crore in March 2019 down 6.15% from Rs. 27.80 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.61 crore in March 2019 up 4.68% from Rs. 78.92 crore in March 2018.
GE T&D India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2018.
GE T&D India shares closed at 263.70 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.18% returns over the last 6 months and -27.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|GE T&D India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|895.29
|1,167.80
|813.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|895.29
|1,167.80
|813.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|580.53
|689.96
|810.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.83
|95.96
|-250.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|83.64
|96.98
|101.02
|Depreciation
|19.83
|20.21
|22.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|150.29
|172.30
|140.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.17
|92.39
|-10.97
|Other Income
|5.61
|9.70
|67.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|62.78
|102.09
|56.07
|Interest
|22.62
|14.05
|14.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|40.16
|88.04
|41.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|40.16
|88.04
|41.93
|Tax
|14.07
|34.99
|14.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.09
|53.05
|27.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.09
|53.05
|27.80
|Equity Share Capital
|51.21
|51.21
|51.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.02
|2.07
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|2.07
|1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.02
|2.07
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|2.07
|1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited