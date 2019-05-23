GE T&D India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 895.29 crore, up 10% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 895.29 crore in March 2019 up 10% from Rs. 813.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.09 crore in March 2019 down 6.15% from Rs. 27.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.61 crore in March 2019 up 4.68% from Rs. 78.92 crore in March 2018.

GE T&D India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2018.

GE T&D India shares closed at 263.70 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.18% returns over the last 6 months and -27.12% over the last 12 months.