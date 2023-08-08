GE T&D India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 717.57 crore, up 21.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 717.57 crore in June 2023 up 21.01% from Rs. 593.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.02 crore in June 2023 up 670.75% from Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.78 crore in June 2023 up 102.12% from Rs. 31.06 crore in June 2022.

GE T&D India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.

GE T&D India shares closed at 276.25 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 140.43% returns over the last 6 months and 127.55% over the last 12 months.