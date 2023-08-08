English
    GE T&D India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 717.57 crore, up 21.01% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 717.57 crore in June 2023 up 21.01% from Rs. 593.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.02 crore in June 2023 up 670.75% from Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.78 crore in June 2023 up 102.12% from Rs. 31.06 crore in June 2022.

    GE T&D India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.

    GE T&D India shares closed at 276.25 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 140.43% returns over the last 6 months and 127.55% over the last 12 months.

    GE T&D India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations717.57703.05593.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations717.57703.05593.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials434.79510.15390.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks55.346.68-2.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.3276.4593.26
    Depreciation12.8414.5613.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.3081.8689.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.9813.359.39
    Other Income11.963.728.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.9417.0718.05
    Interest11.3112.737.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.634.3410.27
    Exceptional Items---4.46--
    P/L Before Tax38.63-0.1210.27
    Tax-10.3915.233.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.02-15.356.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.02-15.356.36
    Equity Share Capital51.2151.2151.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.10-0.600.25
    Diluted EPS1.10-0.600.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.10-0.600.25
    Diluted EPS1.10-0.600.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:11 pm

