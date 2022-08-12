 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GE T&D India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.00 crore, down 7.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:

Net Sales at Rs 593.00 crore in June 2022 down 7.07% from Rs. 638.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2022 up 133.02% from Rs. 19.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.06 crore in June 2022 up 1674.86% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2021.

GE T&D India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2021.

GE T&D India shares closed at 120.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.15% returns over the last 6 months and -10.11% over the last 12 months.

GE T&D India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 593.00 662.06 638.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 593.00 662.06 638.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 390.47 630.45 510.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.23 -61.27 -78.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.26 90.98 100.94
Depreciation 13.01 10.15 15.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.10 161.31 104.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.39 -169.56 -14.56
Other Income 8.66 23.86 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.05 -145.70 -14.24
Interest 7.78 -0.55 11.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.27 -145.15 -25.27
Exceptional Items -- 110.17 --
P/L Before Tax 10.27 -34.98 -25.27
Tax 3.91 -12.45 -6.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.36 -22.53 -19.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.36 -22.53 -19.26
Equity Share Capital 51.21 51.21 51.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 -0.88 -0.75
Diluted EPS 0.25 -0.88 -0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 -0.88 -0.75
Diluted EPS 0.25 -0.88 -0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #GE T&D India #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.