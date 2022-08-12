GE T&D India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.00 crore, down 7.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 593.00 crore in June 2022 down 7.07% from Rs. 638.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2022 up 133.02% from Rs. 19.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.06 crore in June 2022 up 1674.86% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2021.

GE T&D India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2021.

GE T&D India shares closed at 120.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.15% returns over the last 6 months and -10.11% over the last 12 months.