GE T&D India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.00 crore, down 7.07% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:
Net Sales at Rs 593.00 crore in June 2022 down 7.07% from Rs. 638.10 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2022 up 133.02% from Rs. 19.26 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.06 crore in June 2022 up 1674.86% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2021.
GE T&D India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2021.
GE T&D India shares closed at 120.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.15% returns over the last 6 months and -10.11% over the last 12 months.
|GE T&D India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|593.00
|662.06
|638.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|593.00
|662.06
|638.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|390.47
|630.45
|510.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.23
|-61.27
|-78.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|93.26
|90.98
|100.94
|Depreciation
|13.01
|10.15
|15.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.10
|161.31
|104.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.39
|-169.56
|-14.56
|Other Income
|8.66
|23.86
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.05
|-145.70
|-14.24
|Interest
|7.78
|-0.55
|11.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.27
|-145.15
|-25.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|110.17
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.27
|-34.98
|-25.27
|Tax
|3.91
|-12.45
|-6.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.36
|-22.53
|-19.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.36
|-22.53
|-19.26
|Equity Share Capital
|51.21
|51.21
|51.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|-0.88
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|-0.88
|-0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|-0.88
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|-0.88
|-0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited