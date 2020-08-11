GE T&D India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 642.79 crore, down 12.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:
Net Sales at Rs 642.79 crore in June 2020 down 12.39% from Rs. 733.66 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.32 crore in June 2020 down 702.97% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.80 crore in June 2020 down 82.37% from Rs. 44.24 crore in June 2019.
GE T&D India shares closed at 89.35 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.43% returns over the last 6 months and -44.10% over the last 12 months.
|GE T&D India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|642.79
|664.17
|733.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|642.79
|664.17
|733.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|449.06
|579.46
|562.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.12
|-77.88
|-83.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|96.77
|104.52
|97.30
|Depreciation
|16.70
|17.48
|21.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|90.52
|293.81
|115.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.38
|-253.22
|20.45
|Other Income
|7.48
|34.30
|1.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.90
|-218.92
|22.29
|Interest
|17.32
|15.76
|16.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.22
|-234.68
|6.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.22
|-234.68
|6.04
|Tax
|-5.90
|-47.55
|2.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.32
|-187.13
|3.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.32
|-187.13
|3.37
|Equity Share Capital
|51.21
|51.21
|51.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-7.31
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-7.31
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-7.31
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-7.31
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 05:00 pm