GE T&D India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 642.79 crore, down 12.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 642.79 crore in June 2020 down 12.39% from Rs. 733.66 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.32 crore in June 2020 down 702.97% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.80 crore in June 2020 down 82.37% from Rs. 44.24 crore in June 2019.

GE T&D India shares closed at 89.35 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.43% returns over the last 6 months and -44.10% over the last 12 months.