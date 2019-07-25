GE T&D India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 733.66 crore, down 36.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 733.66 crore in June 2019 down 36.89% from Rs. 1,162.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2019 down 95.89% from Rs. 82.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.24 crore in June 2019 down 72.93% from Rs. 163.40 crore in June 2018.

GE T&D India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2018.

GE T&D India shares closed at 214.30 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.53% returns over the last 6 months and -26.71% over the last 12 months.