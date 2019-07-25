GE T&D India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 733.66 crore, down 36.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:
Net Sales at Rs 733.66 crore in June 2019 down 36.89% from Rs. 1,162.43 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2019 down 95.89% from Rs. 82.05 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.24 crore in June 2019 down 72.93% from Rs. 163.40 crore in June 2018.
GE T&D India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2018.
GE T&D India shares closed at 214.30 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.53% returns over the last 6 months and -26.71% over the last 12 months.
|GE T&D India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|733.66
|895.29
|1,162.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|733.66
|895.29
|1,162.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|562.15
|580.53
|750.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-83.37
|3.83
|20.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|97.30
|83.64
|102.58
|Depreciation
|21.95
|19.83
|21.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|115.18
|150.29
|144.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.45
|57.17
|122.51
|Other Income
|1.84
|5.61
|19.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.29
|62.78
|141.72
|Interest
|16.25
|22.62
|15.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.04
|40.16
|126.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.04
|40.16
|126.24
|Tax
|2.67
|14.07
|44.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.37
|26.09
|82.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.37
|26.09
|82.05
|Equity Share Capital
|51.21
|51.21
|51.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|1.02
|3.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|1.02
|3.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|1.02
|3.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|1.02
|3.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited