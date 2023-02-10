 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GE T&D India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.60 crore, down 15.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:

Net Sales at Rs 776.60 crore in December 2022 down 15.04% from Rs. 914.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2022 up 4840% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.12 crore in December 2022 up 27.8% from Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2021.

GE T&D India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 776.60 700.57 914.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 776.60 700.57 914.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 524.76 557.39 699.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.99 -33.40 47.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.98 94.10 101.46
Depreciation 13.88 13.93 16.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.03 77.04 36.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.96 -8.49 13.04
Other Income -6.72 28.27 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.24 19.78 14.41
Interest 11.77 9.73 13.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.47 10.05 0.42
Exceptional Items -1.12 -5.80 --
P/L Before Tax 12.35 4.25 0.42
Tax 7.61 1.49 0.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.74 2.76 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.74 2.76 -0.10
Equity Share Capital 51.21 51.21 51.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 0.11 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.19 0.11 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 0.11 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.19 0.11 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited