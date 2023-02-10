GE T&D India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.60 crore, down 15.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 776.60 crore in December 2022 down 15.04% from Rs. 914.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2022 up 4840% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.12 crore in December 2022 up 27.8% from Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2021.