GE T&D India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.60 crore, down 15.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 776.60 crore in December 2022 down 15.04% from Rs. 914.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2022 up 4840% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.12 crore in December 2022 up 27.8% from Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2021.

GE T&D India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

GE T&D India shares closed at 119.70 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.56% returns over the last 6 months and 5.98% over the last 12 months.