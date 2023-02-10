English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GE T&D India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.60 crore, down 15.04% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 776.60 crore in December 2022 down 15.04% from Rs. 914.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2022 up 4840% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.12 crore in December 2022 up 27.8% from Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2021.

    GE T&D India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations776.60700.57914.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations776.60700.57914.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials524.76557.39699.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.99-33.4047.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.9894.10101.46
    Depreciation13.8813.9316.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.0377.0436.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.96-8.4913.04
    Other Income-6.7228.271.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2419.7814.41
    Interest11.779.7313.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.4710.050.42
    Exceptional Items-1.12-5.80--
    P/L Before Tax12.354.250.42
    Tax7.611.490.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.742.76-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.742.76-0.10
    Equity Share Capital51.2151.2151.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.110.00
    Diluted EPS0.190.11--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.190.110.00
    Diluted EPS0.190.11--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited