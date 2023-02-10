GE T&D India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.60 crore, down 15.04% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GE T&D India are:
Net Sales at Rs 776.60 crore in December 2022 down 15.04% from Rs. 914.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2022 up 4840% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.12 crore in December 2022 up 27.8% from Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2021.
GE T&D India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.
GE T&D India shares closed at 119.70 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.56% returns over the last 6 months and 5.98% over the last 12 months.
|GE T&D India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|776.60
|700.57
|914.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|776.60
|700.57
|914.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|524.76
|557.39
|699.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.99
|-33.40
|47.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|89.98
|94.10
|101.46
|Depreciation
|13.88
|13.93
|16.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|100.03
|77.04
|36.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.96
|-8.49
|13.04
|Other Income
|-6.72
|28.27
|1.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.24
|19.78
|14.41
|Interest
|11.77
|9.73
|13.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.47
|10.05
|0.42
|Exceptional Items
|-1.12
|-5.80
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.35
|4.25
|0.42
|Tax
|7.61
|1.49
|0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.74
|2.76
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.74
|2.76
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|51.21
|51.21
|51.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|0.11
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|0.11
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|0.11
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|0.11
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited