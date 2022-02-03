GE T&D India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 914.08 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 914.08 crore in December 2021 down 11.62% from Rs. 1,034.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 100.18% from Rs. 55.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2021 down 61.87% from Rs. 80.27 crore in December 2020.

GE T&D India shares closed at 122.20 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.78% returns over the last 6 months and 1.96% over the last 12 months.