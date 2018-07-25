GE T&D India Q1 net up 33 pc at Rs 82 cr

GE T&D India today posted a 33 percent rise in net profit at Rs 82 crore for the quarter ended June 2018 on the back of lower expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 61.6 crore in the year-ago period, GE T&D India said in a BSE filing.

However, total income during the April-June quarter declined to Rs 1,181.6 crore, compared to Rs 1,305.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses of the company declined to RS 1,055.4 crore from Rs 1,208.1 crore in the year-ago period.

GE T&D India is into power transmission and distribution business with a product portfolio ranging from medium voltage to ultra high voltage for power generation, utility, industry and infrastructure markets.

The company has presence in all stages of the power supply chain, with a wide range of products that include power transformers, circuit breakers and gas insulated switchgears.