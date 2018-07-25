GE T&D India Q1 net up 33 pc at Rs 82 cr

However, total income during the April-June quarter declined to Rs 1,181.6 crore, compared to Rs 1,305.5 crore in the year-ago period.
GE T&D India today posted a 33 percent rise in net profit at Rs 82 crore for the quarter ended June 2018 on the back of lower expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 61.6 crore in the year-ago period, GE T&D India said in a BSE filing.
However, total income during the April-June quarter declined to Rs 1,181.6 crore, compared to Rs 1,305.5 crore in the year-ago period.
The total expenses of the company declined to RS 1,055.4 crore from Rs 1,208.1 crore in the year-ago period.
GE T&D India is into power transmission and distribution business with a product portfolio ranging from medium voltage to ultra high voltage for power generation, utility, industry and infrastructure markets.The company has presence in all stages of the power supply chain, with a wide range of products that include power transformers, circuit breakers and gas insulated switchgears.