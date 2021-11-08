GE Shipping Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 722.96 crore, up 20.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 722.96 crore in September 2021 up 20.69% from Rs. 599.04 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 273.25 crore in September 2021 up 26.53% from Rs. 215.96 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 461.38 crore in September 2021 up 16.6% from Rs. 395.71 crore in September 2020.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 18.59 in September 2021 from Rs. 14.69 in September 2020.

GE Shipping shares closed at 342.80 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.08% returns over the last 6 months and 55.75% over the last 12 months.