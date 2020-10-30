GE Shipping Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 599.04 crore, down 1.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 599.04 crore in September 2020 down 1.93% from Rs. 610.81 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.96 crore in September 2020 up 4446.53% from Rs. 4.75 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 395.71 crore in September 2020 up 79.84% from Rs. 220.03 crore in September 2019.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 14.69 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2019.

GE Shipping shares closed at 226.40 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.98% returns over the last 6 months and -23.78% over the last 12 months.