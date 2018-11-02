GE Shipping Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 569.00 crore, up 27.22% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 569.00 crore in September 2018 up 27.22% from Rs. 447.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 186.22 crore in September 2018 down 502.55% from Rs. 46.26 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.70 crore in September 2018 down 32.87% from Rs. 248.34 crore in September 2017.

GE Shipping shares closed at 308.60 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and -20.31% over the last 12 months.