GE Shipping Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 569.00 crore, up 27.22% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 569.00 crore in September 2018 up 27.22% from Rs. 447.26 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 186.22 crore in September 2018 down 502.55% from Rs. 46.26 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.70 crore in September 2018 down 32.87% from Rs. 248.34 crore in September 2017.
GE Shipping shares closed at 308.60 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and -20.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|558.94
|569.98
|440.60
|Other Operating Income
|10.06
|11.81
|6.66
|Total Income From Operations
|569.00
|581.79
|447.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|134.41
|127.98
|66.47
|Employees Cost
|112.45
|108.05
|103.48
|Depreciation
|127.97
|126.61
|120.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|204.61
|455.37
|139.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.44
|-236.22
|17.11
|Other Income
|49.17
|95.48
|110.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.73
|-140.74
|127.81
|Interest
|93.19
|92.13
|86.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-54.46
|-232.87
|41.26
|Exceptional Items
|-131.76
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-186.22
|-232.87
|41.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|-5.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-186.22
|-232.87
|46.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-186.22
|-232.87
|46.26
|Equity Share Capital
|150.78
|150.78
|150.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.35
|-15.44
|3.07
|Diluted EPS
|-12.35
|-15.44
|3.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.35
|-15.44
|3.07
|Diluted EPS
|-12.35
|-15.44
|3.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited