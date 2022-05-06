 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GE Shipping Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 723.31 crore, up 25.27% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 723.31 crore in March 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 577.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.38 crore in March 2022 up 28.99% from Rs. 144.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 358.42 crore in March 2022 up 14.43% from Rs. 313.22 crore in March 2021.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 12.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.83 in March 2021.

GE Shipping shares closed at 373.10 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.34% returns over the last 6 months and -6.96% over the last 12 months.

Great Eastern Shipping Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 723.31 758.82 577.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 723.31 758.82 577.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- 87.11
Employees Cost 123.10 116.43 112.63
Depreciation 85.85 117.38 102.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 258.91 226.35 113.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 255.45 298.66 161.25
Other Income 17.12 14.77 49.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 272.57 313.43 210.52
Interest 80.78 59.86 62.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 191.79 253.57 147.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 191.79 253.57 147.73
Tax 5.41 0.79 3.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 186.38 252.78 144.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 186.38 252.78 144.49
Equity Share Capital 142.77 146.97 146.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.86 17.20 9.83
Diluted EPS 12.84 17.17 9.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.86 17.20 9.83
Diluted EPS 12.84 17.17 9.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 05:22 pm
