GE Shipping Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 809.19 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 809.19 crore in March 2020 up 6.84% from Rs. 757.42 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2020 down 109.25% from Rs. 135.61 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.80 crore in March 2020 down 44.49% from Rs. 347.31 crore in March 2019.
GE Shipping shares closed at 199.05 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.52% returns over the last 6 months and -29.14% over the last 12 months.
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|809.19
|861.06
|749.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|7.94
|Total Income From Operations
|809.19
|861.06
|757.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|189.54
|131.46
|154.54
|Employees Cost
|110.82
|110.53
|129.60
|Depreciation
|104.79
|121.49
|123.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|423.51
|163.81
|153.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.47
|333.77
|196.33
|Other Income
|107.48
|80.82
|27.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|88.01
|414.59
|223.92
|Interest
|78.72
|72.89
|84.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.29
|341.70
|139.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.29
|341.70
|139.61
|Tax
|21.84
|3.00
|4.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.55
|338.70
|135.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.55
|338.70
|135.61
|Equity Share Capital
|146.97
|146.97
|150.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|22.98
|8.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|22.94
|8.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|22.98
|8.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|22.94
|8.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:35 am