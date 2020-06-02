GE Shipping Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 809.19 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 809.19 crore in March 2020 up 6.84% from Rs. 757.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2020 down 109.25% from Rs. 135.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.80 crore in March 2020 down 44.49% from Rs. 347.31 crore in March 2019.

GE Shipping shares closed at 199.05 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.52% returns over the last 6 months and -29.14% over the last 12 months.