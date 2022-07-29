GE Shipping Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,163.27 crore, up 85.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,163.27 crore in June 2022 up 85.55% from Rs. 626.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 428.37 crore in June 2022 up 331.56% from Rs. 99.26 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 615.61 crore in June 2022 up 110.7% from Rs. 292.17 crore in June 2021.

GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 30.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.75 in June 2021.

GE Shipping shares closed at 452.50 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.09% returns over the last 6 months and 31.94% over the last 12 months.