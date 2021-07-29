GE Shipping Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 626.94 crore, down 30.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 626.94 crore in June 2021 down 30.76% from Rs. 905.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.26 crore in June 2021 down 78.67% from Rs. 465.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 292.17 crore in June 2021 down 55.57% from Rs. 657.61 crore in June 2020.

GE Shipping EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 31.66 in June 2020.

GE Shipping shares closed at 359.65 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.98% returns over the last 6 months and 69.17% over the last 12 months.