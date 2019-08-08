GE Shipping Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 589.70 crore, up 1.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 589.70 crore in June 2019 up 1.36% from Rs. 581.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.21 crore in June 2019 up 78.44% from Rs. 232.87 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.88 crore in June 2019 up 1266.88% from Rs. 14.13 crore in June 2018.

GE Shipping shares closed at 237.30 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.73% returns over the last 6 months and -22.62% over the last 12 months.